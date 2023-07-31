Tortured domestic worker ‘may be shifted to ventilator’ if condition doesn’t stabilise

Doctors at the Lahore General Hospital have declared the next 24 hours critical for the teen domestic worker tortured by the Islamabad Judicial Complex administrative officer and his wife.

The 15-year-old Rizwana is under treatment at the General Hospital for a week in critical condition.

The 12-member medical board will meet again today and conduct a medical examination.

The condition of the girl was better at night, but became alarming in the morning.

The medical board will meet again today to assess Rizwana’s situation.

The LGH principal said various procedures will be employed to treat the infection in Rizwana’s lungs. He added that the next 24 hours were very critical for the girl’s life.

If her condition does not improve, Rizwana will be transferred to ventilator, the doctor said.

He added that her condition will improve if the balance of health is maintained for five to six days.

The team of doctors will make important decisions for her treatment, Professor Zafar said.

New sections added to FIR

Meanwhile, after receiving Rizwana’s medical report, new provisions have been added to the FIR of the case.

In the case registered at Islamabad’s Hamak police station, a section regarding attempted murder has also been added, as well as one about breaking bones of most parts of the body.

The suspected wife of the civil judge has obtained interim bail from the Lahore High Court till August 1.