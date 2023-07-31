Bank of China launched in Islamabad on 10th anniversary of CPEC

On the momentous occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar officially launched the Bank of China in Islamabad on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in the deepening economic ties between China and Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering at the launching ceremony, the finance minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese authorities, acknowledging their unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times.

He said China’s support has been instrumental in enabling Pakistan to overcome various economic difficulties successfully.

Furthermore, Ishaq Dar proudly shared positive statistics on Pakistan’s economic performance, indicating that the nation is on a trajectory of improvement.

He mentioned that international rating agencies have raised Pakistan’s credit rating, a testament to the country’s economic progress and financial stability.

“With our resilient efforts, we have emerged from the tough times, and now we embark on a journey of growth,” Minister Dar asserted.

He went on to express his optimism for the future, envisioning the Chinese currency, the Yuan, becoming a widely accepted alternative currency in the global arena.

As CPEC celebrates its 10th anniversary, the joint venture continues to serve as a transformative project, paving the way for closer economic ties and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan.

With the inauguration of the Bank of China, both countries are poised to leverage this strategic partnership to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity for their people.