Zoos in major cities across Punjab to get makeover

In a recent development, the Punjab government has unveiled its plans to construct zoos in four major cities, including Lahore, following stringent international standards.

Punjab Caretake Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in this regard has given the authorities concerned task of emphasising the importance of redesigning existing zoos and introducing modern amenities to ensure an international standard experience for visitors.

To improve the current state of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, the Caretaker Chief Minister has entrusted the task of revamping the facilities to a team of experts.

Suggestions from various stakeholders, including wildlife experts, architects, and citizens, are being sought to ensure that the upgraded zoos meet international standards of animal welfare, habitat design, and visitor engagement.

The caretaker CM – Mohsin Naqvi – stated that an online ticketing system will be introduced to properly determine the income of zoos.

Furthermore, the government has ambitious plans to modernize Lahore’s Safari Park, taking inspiration from the renowned Singaporean style.

The proposal also includes the development of walking parks and play areas within the zoos, catering to families and individuals seeking leisurely strolls amidst lush greenery.

Additionally, plans to introduce a safari train will allow visitors to explore the zoos in an engaging and informative manner, offering insights into the animals’ habitats and behaviors.