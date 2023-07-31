BISE Lahore announces matric Result 2023

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced the long-awaited results of the annual matriculation exams on Monday (July 31).

With a total of 230,915 candidates taking the exams, the board witnessed a pass-out of 172,204 candidates, boasting an overall success ratio of 74.57%.

While the majority of students celebrated their accomplishments, a staggering 58 thousand students failed to secure passing grades.

The board’s online portal witnessed an unprecedented traffic surge, as students rushed to check their fate with bated breaths.

Besides Lahore, several boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhelum and Sahiwal boards have also announced the results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

With a success rate of 80.82%, Gujranwala witnessed 37,313 candidates facing disappointment as they failed to pass the exams. A total of 194,527 students participated in the exams, out of which 157,214 were declared successful, as stated by the Controller of Examinations.

Adding to the series of announcements, the Education Board of Faisalabad also released its matriculation results. 156,212 candidates taking the exam, Faisalabad recorded a commendable success rate of 81.76%.

In the wake of the results, the Controller of the Faisalabad Board, Mr. Muhammad Jafar Ali, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the students.