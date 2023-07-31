Watch Live
PTI terminates party membership of Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak

Notification has been issued
Tikka Sani Jul 31, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken decisive action by terminating the party membership of Imran Khattak and Ishaq Khattak on Monday.

The move comes as a result of their alleged involvement in inciting party members to leave the political organization.

The decision to expel the two prominent members was announced through an official notification issued by the Party Secretary General Omar Ayub.

As per the notification, both Imran Khattak and Ishaq Khattak have been stripped of their PTI membership with immediate effect.

