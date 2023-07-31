Kasperovich stirs Pakistan Shaheens with Aussie tactics

Former Australian fast bowler Michael Kasperovich met with the Pakistan Shaheens team during their ongoing tour in Darwin. The meeting took place ahead of their crucial match in the Top&T20 series, where the Shaheens are participating along with five other teams.

Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan Shaheens departed for Australia in the wee hours of Wednesday to feature in Top End T20 Series and two 50-over matches in Darwin which are being organised by Northern Territory Cricket (NTC) from 30 July to 9 August.

During the meeting, Michael Kasperovich extended a warm welcome to the Pakistan Shaheens players and shared his vast experience and insights regarding playing cricket in Australia.

The Pakistan Shaheens had a challenging start in the series as they faced a defeat in their first match against the Northern Territory Strike by 59 runs.

The Pakistan Shaheens will look to turn their fortunes around in their second match against the ACT Comets at XC Arena today.

The T20 match between Pakistan Shaheens and ACT Comets is scheduled to commence at 1:30 pm Pakistan time.

Australian Capital Territory’s ACT Comets, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and NT Strike are participating in the six-team tournament along with Shaheens in a T20 format with the top-two sides making it to the final.

Following the T20s, Shaheens will also play two 50-over matches against PNG and NT Strike on 8 and 9 August, respectively.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Rohail Nazir (captain), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens’ matches:

30 Jul – vs NT Strike (T20)

31 Jul – vs ACT Comets (T20)

1 Aug – vs Melbourne Renegades (T20)

2 Aug – vs Melbourne Stars (T20)

4 Aug – vs PNG (T20)

6 Aug – Final

8 Aug – vs PNG (50-over)

9 Aug – vs NT Strike (50-over)