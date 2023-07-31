Many villages of Punjab, Sindh cut off by flood, hundreds stranded

In the wake of incessant rains, several regions across the country are facing a severe flood situation. The Sutlej River is witnessing a surge in water levels, while low-level floodwaters are passing through the Kotri Barrage.

The devastating floods have resulted in the displacement of hundreds of people and numerous villages have been inundated, leaving residents stranded and seeking assistance.

Adding to the calamity, the Saldira Dam of Pakpattan has succumbed to the force of the floods, and subsequently, the Kala Chishtian Lari Dam has also been breached.

As a consequence, thousands of acres of standing crops have been submerged underwater, inflicting heavy losses on the agricultural sector.

The region of Rajanpur, specifically the Kohe Suleman area, has experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in several streams and inundating many villages.

The water levels in the Kotri Barrage continue to rise unabated, with a current water supply of 168,870 cusecs and a discharge of 132,626 cusecs.

Similarly, the Guddu Barrage is also dealing with high water inflow, currently standing at 481,913 cusecs, and a discharge of 461,355 cusecs.

The Sukkur Barrage is facing a significant influx of 434,905 cusecs, with a discharge of 40,505 cusecs.

In the district of Ghotki, an additional 20 villages in the Kacha region have been submerged, further exacerbating the crisis.

The village of Jan Mohammad Wasu in Qadirpur has also been cut off from surrounding areas due to the floodwaters.

The situation is dire, with hundreds of people, including women and children, stranded in the affected areas. Despite the urgent need for rescue and relief efforts, no substantial measures have been taken yet to aid the affected locals.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation, but immediate action is required to rescue those stranded and provide essential aid to the flood-affected regions.

As the floods continue to wreak havoc, the focus remains on safeguarding lives and minimizing the damages caused by this natural disaster.

Rescue operation resumed

The rescue operation has been resumed to search for the four people who drowned in the Indus River yesterday. Among those who drowned are three sisters and one brother.

The operation was stopped on the previous night due to darkness.

NDMA alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued an advisory indicating flood and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk due to expected rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA advisory underscored that according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain was likely to occur in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 to 72 hours.