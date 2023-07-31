Bajaur: FIR lodged over blast at JUI-F’s rally as death toll climbs to 46

In the aftermath of a harrowing blast that ripped through the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khar, the capital area of Bajaur on Sunday afternoon that left a staggering death toll of 46 lives, a First Information Report (FIR) has been formally lodged at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

As per the details, the FIR has been registered against unidentified terrorist(s) based on the complaint filed by Station House Officer – Kharniaz Muhammad.

The charges listed in the FIR include terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other relevant sections.

According to a CTD spokesperson an inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the incident. This team has already visited the site of the blast and gathered crucial evidence from the crime scene.

Furthermore, the investigation team has reached out to the injured individuals to record their statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

Deaths and injuries

DMS Khar Hospital Dr Naseeb Gul has confirmed that the death toll from the devastating suicide blast has risen to 46 and more than 150 were injured

While, District Health Officer Dr Faisal has provided an update on the injured, stating that more than 90 individuals are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Unfortunately, after the passing of 3 more injured victims, the number of martyrs has now reached 46, added Dr Faisal.

According to Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, a total of 61 injured individuals are receiving medical treatment in various hospitals across the province.

Fortunately, more than 50 minors who were injured have been treated and discharged.

Among the injured, 32 are currently being treated at Taimargarh Hospital, while 10 others are under care at CMH Peshawar. Tragically, three individuals succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Additionally, three injured individuals are being treated at Lady Reading Hospital, and 16 others are receiving medical attention in Bajaur.

The bodies of 36 deceased individuals have been handed over to their grieving relatives. However, the remains of 8 victims are yet to be recognised due to the severity of their injuries.

Peshawar corps commander reaches Bajaur

On the other hand, Peshawar Corps Commander and IGFC (Inspector General of Frontier Corps) arrived in Bajaur where they visited the hospitals to meet the injured individuals and also inspected the site of the incident.

Local authorities provided them with a briefing on the details of the occurrence.

During the visit, the Corps Commander expressed solidarity, stating that the Pakistani forces stand united with the people of Bajaur in this time of sorrow.

The IGFC emphasized the importance of eradicating terrorism completely, calling it a menace that must be rooted out entirely.

PM telephones Maulana Fazl

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and strongly condemned the blast.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the explosion at JUI-F convention in Bajaur district.

He [tweeted][2], “I am saddened and sorry for the loss of precious lives and pray for the high status of the martyrs.”

The minister said that cowardly acts of terrorists cannot defy nation’s spirit to fight terrorism.

The Afghan interim government has strongly condemned the explosion as well.

JUI-F’s reaction

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl strongly condemned the blast and urged workers to arrange blood for the injured workers of the party.

He asked workers to remain peaceful.

JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah - while talking to SAMAA TV urged government to ensure emergency medical measures for the casualties.

“This is not jihad. This is sheer terrorism,” he maintained.

“It is not the first blast that struck JUI-F workers. I excused myself from attending the convention due to my personnel meeting,” he said.

He questioned the performance of the state institutions as multiple blasts also occurred in the past in Bajaur.

He urged state institutions to take notice of the blast and urged government to conduct judicial inquiry into the incident.

Political leaders condemn blast

PPP

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast at JUI-F convention in Bajaur.

FM Bilawal expressed his condolences to the victims families.

He demanded federal and provincial governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice.

He said that those who design terror activities must be eliminated.

IPP

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan strongly condemned Bajaur blast.

“The loss of life as a result is extremely saddening,” he said.

Aleem Khan said that after a thorough investigation of the incident, the government should bring out the facts and take action against those responsible.

“The occurrence of such incidents in political gatherings will affect the upcoming election. May Allah grant forgiveness to the dead and speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq and JI leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan condemned the blast in the strongest possible words.

ANP

ANP Member of National Assembly (MNA) and former KP chief minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti wrote on the social media platform ‘X’ that inhumane attack on the workers’ convention of JUI-F in Bajaur was condemnable and perpetrators of such acts are not at least human.

“We firmly stand with families of victims and party in this difficult time,” he added.

He said that unfortunately all the parties are silent on the ongoing unrest in KP.

“We have been raising for the last four years that terrorists are re-organizing here, but no one has listened. Even agreements were made to resettle the terrorists, the result of which is in front of us all. We still demand that no more fuel should be created in this war against terrorism and the only solution for prevention is the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP),” he said.

Hoti said action must also be taken against those who resettled the terrorists and declared them as ‘fighters’.

ANP KP President Aimal Wali Khan condemned blast at JUI Convention in Bajaur.

“The targeting of innocent political workers is less to be condemned. The increasing incidents of terrorism in Pakhtunkhwa province are alarming. Those who are responsible for the increasing incidents of terrorism are the same people who facilitated the terrorists. We have said it many times. That those who call terrorists ‘fighters’ are responsible for these situations,” the ANP said.

![][5]

“The only solution to prevent terrorism is the implementation of the National Action Plan,” he said.

PTI

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that, “Saddened to learn of the blast in Bajaur, which took over 40 precious lives while injuring 150 other. My condolences and thoughts go to the families of the victims.

“The rise in terror incidents across Pakistan particularly in KP, calls for an urgent need to reconsider our priorities. Those in power must shift their focus from political engineering to directing State’s efforts’ & resources towards countering terrorism.

“Pakistan cannot afford another wave of terrorism,” the premier said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for ‘revisit’ of priorities as he emphasised that the country cannot another wave of terrorism.

He tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the blast in Bajaur, which took over 40 precious lives while injuring 150 other. My condolences and thoughts go to the families of the victims.”

Hw wrote, “The rise in terror incidents across Pakistan particularly in KP, calls for an urgent need to reconsider our priorities. Those in power must shift their focus from political engineering to directing State’s efforts’ & resources towards countering terrorism.”

Imran Khan said, “Pakistan cannot afford another wave of terrorism.”

Further, PTI KP leader and former provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra also reprobated the explosion.

“Our political differences aside but as a Pakistani and a Pashtun we are one. Prayers for those who were martyred and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. Pakistan has to fight a war on huge fronts. I pray that we make the war against terrorists our priority. Save Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from being bloodied once again,” he tweeted.

NA speaker, deputy speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, they said targeting innocent civilians was a highly reprehensible act of terrorism.

The speaker and deputy speaker denounced the terrorists and those involved in such cowardly acts, as they were enemies of humanity and the nation.

“The entire nation stands united against terrorism and vows to eradicate it from the country as the terrorists are playing with the lives of innocent citizens to achieve their malicious objectives,” they said.

Both officials prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast and wished strength to the grieving families in this irreparable loss.

They also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman also condemned the Bajaur blast.

KP governor says attack puts question mark on upcoming elections

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali condemned the blast and commented that no religion allowed killing of innocent people.

He vowed to provide the best facilities to the injured and termed such acts ‘cowardly’.

“The attack is a conspiracy to weaken the country,” he stressed.

“There must have been some negligence in security,” he admitted, putting a question mark on the upcoming elections.