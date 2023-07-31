Pakistan, China agree on CPEC’s centrality for socioeconomic uplift

Pakistan and China on Monday, expressing satisfaction at the steady development of the CPEC projects in Pakistan, agreed on its centrality for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Bilateral ties, including the CPEC, were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and He Lifeng, the vice premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

At the invitation of the Pakistan government, He Lifeng is visiting to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CPEC.

Both sides expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing the shared objectives of the CPEC.

It was also agreed that the 10th anniversary of CPEC celebrations constituted a fresh starting point to further expand the project as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on several aspects of bilateral relationship, including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Welcoming Vice-Premier He Lifeng to Pakistan, the prime minister congratulated him on being promoted as the vice premier of China in March this year.

Appreciating China’s support for Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister observed that as strategic partners and trusted friends, the two countries have always stood by each other in difficult times, as evidenced by Chinese support to Pakistan in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and devastating floods in Pakistan.

Noting the unanimity of views between the two countries on regional issues, both leaders reiterated their resolve to support each other on all issues of their core interests.

In his remarks, Vice Premier Lifeng conveyed President Xi Jinping’s message of China’s firm support to Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

He also underlined that the Pakistan-China friendship was unique and had withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations.

He reiterated that as an iron brother and strategic partner, China would continue its existing economic and financial support to Pakistan.

Welcoming the prime minister’s vision for deepening trade and investment ties with Pakistan, the Chinese vice premier conveyed his country’s willingness to enhance Pakistan’s agro and food exports to China.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif and Vice Premier He oversaw the ceremony for signing of agreements, MoUs and other documents covering areas, including agriculture; industrial cooperation; transport connectivity, etc.

Later, the PM hosted a luncheon in honour of He Lifeng and the accompanying delegation.

Chinese VP welcomed by PM

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng was accorded a warm welcome on Monday as he reached the Prime Minister’s House for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Sharif received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance of the PM House.

The visiting dignitary is on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Later, the premier introduced his delegation to the Chinese vice-premier comprising federal cabinet members Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Rabbani Khar and Tariq Fatemi.

The Chinese vice premier also introduced his delegation to the prime minister.

The Chinese guests are also expected to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CPEC project.

Hilal-i-Pakistan conferred on Chinese VP

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, in recognition of his contribution to the Pakistan-China friendship and promotion of the CPEC.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs, the National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman, federal ministers and parliamentarians.

Conferred on both Pakistanis and foreign nationals, the Hilal-i-Pakistan is meant to recognize those people who have made a meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

At the outset of the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played.

Pakistan, China sign six agreements, MoUs

Pakistan and China have signed six agreements and memoranda of understanding for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the National Development and Reforms Commission of People’s Republic of China vice chairman signed the document on the joint cooperation committee of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second document signed by the two sides was related to the establishment of an experts exchange mechanism within the framework of the CPEC.

The third document was signed by Ministry of National Food Security Secretary Zafar Hassan and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue for the export of dried chilli from Pakistan to China.

National Highway Authority Member Planning Asim Amin and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue signed the fourth document on the realignment of Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study.

The two sides also signed through diplomatic channels the MoU on Industrial Workers’ Exchange Program. The two sides agreed to promote the strategic ML-1 project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif said the documents signed today were aimed at further enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The PM said under the CPEC, more than $25 billion worth of investment, has taken place in Pakistan’s power and hydel sector, road infrastructure and public transport.

“We are now entering the second phase of the CPEC, which will envisage investments in sectors such as agriculture and information technology,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity.

He said both ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway projects are of immense importance, expressing the confidence that both the sides will successfully achieve these and many other projects.

He was confident that this will help Pakistan stand on its own feet. He said Pakistan will emulate the Chinese model of development to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

PM Sharif said both Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship. He said Pakistan and China are all-weather friends, iron brothers and this friendship will continue, and will not tolerate any obstacles in its way.

PM welcomes visiting dignitary

Prime Minister Sharif on Monday warmly welcomed the Chinese vice premier and members of his delegation as they arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for a three-day visit.

At the invitation of the Pakistan government, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the vice premier of China and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party is visiting to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” the PM tweeted.

“During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Metro bus suspended

During the visit of the Chinese VP, the Metro bus service has been suspended from Kashmir Highway to Pak Secretariat.

However, the bus will run from Saddar to Faiz Ahmed Faiz stop from 6am to 10pm on Monday.

On August 1, the Metro bus will run from Pak Secretariat to Kashmir Highway stop till noon.

The service will operate as usual after 1pm.

The Metro bus express highway route will remain entirely closed on July 31 and August 1.