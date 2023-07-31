Chinese VP reaches PM House for delegation-level, one-on-one talks

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is slated to spend a busy day in Islamabad today.

The visiting dignitary, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, reached the Prime Minister House for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Sharif received him upon arrival. Later, the premier introduced his cabinet members to the guest.

The Chinese vice premier also introduced his delegation to the prime minister.

Photo: APP

The two sides are likely to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, besides a one-on-one meeting between PM Sharif and Mr Lifeng.

There will also be meetings between Chinese and Pakistani officials at the delegation level, as well as signing of MoUs in various sectors at the Prime Minister’s House.

Prime Minister Sharif is expected to host a luncheon in the honor of the guest and his delegation.

The Chinese VP will also visit the President’s House today where he is set to be honored with Pakistan’s highest civil award.

The Chinese guests are also expected to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CPEC project.

PM welcomes visiting dignitary

Prime Minister Sharif on Monday warmly welcomed the Chinese vice premier and members of his delegation as they arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for a three-day visit.

At the invitation of the Pakistan government, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the vice premier of China and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party is visiting to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” the PM tweeted.

“During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Metro bus suspended

During the visit of the Chinese VP, the Metro bus service has been suspended from Kashmir Highway to Pak Secretariat.

However, the bus will run from Saddar to Faiz Ahmed Faiz stop from 6am to 10pm on Monday.

On August 1, the Metro bus will run from Pak Secretariat to Kashmir Highway stop till noon.

The service will operate as usual after 1pm.

The Metro bus express highway route will remain entirely closed on July 31 and August 1.