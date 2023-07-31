If you keep waking up at 4am, you need to read this!

A sleep expert has shed light on some reasons behind waking up at 4 in the morning and offered tips for achieving better sleep.

If you often find yourself staring into the darkness during those early hours, wondering why it happens, read this to help yourself out.

Lisa Artis, the deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, has teamed up with Simba mattresses to debunk common sleep myths.

One reason for the 4am wake-up could be a decrease in deep sleep after about four to five hours.

If you went to bed around 11pm, you might be coming out of that deep sleep cycle and starting to wake up at 4am.

Hormones can also play a role in keeping you up at night. Sleep is guided by our internal clock or circadian rhythm, with melatonin and cortisol being two significant hormones.

Melatonin helps you fall asleep, while cortisol is responsible for waking you up and keeping you alert.

Maintaining a balance of these hormones is crucial for good sleep. Relaxing before bedtime and reducing screen time, as the blue light from smart devices affects melatonin production, can be helpful.

Your diet also impacts sleep health, with excessive sugar, alcohol, caffeine, heavy meals, and insufficient magnesium and B vitamins potentially interfering with your rest.

To minimize midnight awakenings, try opting for protein-packed and magnesium-rich foods for your last evening meal or snack.

Protein keeps you full longer, while magnesium supports sleep. Conversely, carbohydrates and sugars can be problematic before bedtime.

Avoid excessive fluid consumption before bed to prevent frequent trips to the bathroom at night. Age and hormonal changes, such as menopause, can influence sleep patterns.

Anxiety and worries can also disrupt sleep. Managing stress before bedtime through activities like writing down concerns, practising mindfulness, and meditation can be beneficial.

Though it may seem like a lot to consider, incorporating some or all of these tips could lead to an improvement in your sleep quality.