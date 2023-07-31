Beware: Vaping leads to collapsed lung in 30 days!

A 31-year-old man named Alex Gittins, who had recently turned to vaping to quit smoking, ended up in the hospital with a collapsed lung after using e-cigarettes for just one month.

The dad-to-be from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, started vaping in April, consuming two 600-puff e-cigarettes each week as an alternative to smoking.

Trouble began when he experienced pain on the right side of his body after taking a puff of his vape on May 25th. Breathing became painful, and he noticed a chemical taste in his throat.

Concerned about his condition, Alex rushed to Darlington Memorial Hospital, fearing he was having a heart attack.

However, doctors discovered that his right lung had completely collapsed due to pneumothorax, a condition where air accumulates in the chest cavity, compressing the lungs.

To alleviate the situation, doctors inserted a tube into his ribcage to release the trapped air and fluid that were affecting his lungs and chest.

But, unfortunately, his lung didn’t heal naturally, leading to a transfer to The James Cook University Hospital for surgery on June 1st. The operation was gruelling and lasted two hours.

During the surgery, doctors removed a portion of the damaged lung, stapled it back together, and used a white powder to secure the lung to Alex’s chest wall, preventing future collapses.

Reflecting on the experience, Alex admitted to having feared for his life during the ordeal.

He was not one to visit doctors frequently, but this incident made him realize the severity of the situation.

The surgery was successful, but he still faces challenges as he adjusts to life with his glued lung, experiencing breathlessness after just a five-minute walk.

Doctors reassured him that he should return to normal within six to eight weeks, but there remains a 2 percent risk of the lung collapsing again.

They also warned him against smoking, and Alex now regrets both smoking and vaping, urging others to be cautious about the dangers of vaping.

He believes that people should quit vaping, but understands that often, they only take such warnings seriously when it affects someone close to them.

Alex’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the potential risks associated with vaping, encouraging awareness among others about the potential harm it can cause.