Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

OIC, Saudi Arabia deplore heinous attack on rally in Bajaur

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reaffirms the Kingdom’s rejection of violence and terrorism anywhere in world
Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced an explosion that tore through the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar, capital area of Bajaur on Sunday.

In a statement, , OIC’s Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous crime and offered his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and to the government and people of Pakistan wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Read also: US, Iran condemn Bajaur blast, denounce ‘act of violence’

He reaffirmed the OIC stand and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of violence and terrorism anywhere in the world, and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and its people.

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Saudi Arabia

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Bajur Blast

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular