OIC, Saudi Arabia deplore heinous attack on rally in Bajaur

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced an explosion that tore through the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar, capital area of Bajaur on Sunday.

In a statement, , OIC’s Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous crime and offered his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and to the government and people of Pakistan wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

He reaffirmed the OIC stand and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of violence and terrorism anywhere in the world, and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and its people.

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a swift recovery.