PMD predicts more monsoon rains in Punjab from August

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Monday issued a weather advisory predicting light and heavy rains in various cities of Punjab from the first week of August.

According to the PDMA’s latest forecasts, several upper cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Sahiwal, and Sialkot are likely to experience rainfall throughout the month of August.

Recent rainfall in the region has brought some relief to water reservoirs as the Mangala Dam has reached 84% capacity, while the Tarbela Dam is currently holding at 85%.

The PDMA spokesperson warned that over the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain in Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Sialkot.

Officials also issued a warning of the potential risk of flooding in the Jhelum River near Mangala between August 4 and 6 – urging residents living near the riverbanks to take necessary precautions.

On the other hand, the river Sutlej experienced an increase in water flow and level. Consequently, the Saldira dam of Pakpattan and the Kale Chishtian barrage were unable to withstand the pressure, leading to their breaking.

This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of thousands of hectares of crops for approximately 50 communities.

As the water levels continued to rise, rescue teams are working to extricate individuals trapped in the floodwaters.