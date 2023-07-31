LHC receives application for judicial inquiry into Bahawalpur varsity scandal

An application has been filed in the Lahore High Court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate alleged obscene videos and the sale of drugs within the premises of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The petition, which names the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inspector General (IG), caretaker chief minister, and other relevant parties, highlights the urgency to address the concerning situation within the educational institution.

According to the petition, Islamia University Bahawalpur has been at the center of a scandal involving the dissemination of obscene videos.

In connection with the scandal, the university’s chief security officer has been apprehended, implicating the institution further in the controversial matter.

The petitioner has called for the high court to form a judicial commission or tribunal. The establishment of such a commission would empower it to conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

Furthermore, the petition urges the court to oversee the investigation itself.