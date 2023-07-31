iPhone 15 Pro: Bigger displays, smaller bezels with LIPO tech!

Apple plans to introduce a revolutionary technology in its upcoming Phone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to achieve its vision of an all-screen ‘dream iPhone.’

The company aims to eliminate borders around the display and remove any cutouts for cameras and sensors, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gunman.

This new iteration of the iPhone series is expected to be launched in September this year.

Apple has been diligently working on extending the display size since the debut of the iPhone X in 2017.

Over the years, they have been progressively reducing the notch size and eventually replaced it with the Dynamic Island design last year.

The key technology behind this transformation is called ‘low-injection pressure over-molding’ or ‘LIPO.’

Apple will employ LIPO to shrink the border size on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models from 2.2 millimeters to a mere 1.5 millimeters.

This technology, which was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 to enhance the display size and reduce borders, is also expected to make its way to iPad devices in the future.

MacRumors previously reported some additional features expected in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

These include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, increased RAM, and a USB-C port.

Furthermore, users can look forward to a customizable Action button, a faster A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.

It’s essential to note that these technological advancements may come at a cost. The Gunman report suggests that all four iPhone models are expected to be pricier in the US.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost between $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.