Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Dubai

A wax figure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto has been unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, UAE.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also attended the unveiling event during his daylong visit to the Emirati city.

Benazir Bhutto is the first Pakistani whose wax figure has been displayed at the Dubai Madame Tussauds.

Photo: APP

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, senior officials of the embassy and Consulate General of Pakistan and prominent community members were also present on the occasion.

In his remarks on the occasion, the foreign minister highlighted that the wax figure is a befitting tribute to Ms Bhutto.

He added that her legacy – being the first woman prime minister from the Muslim World – continued to inspire the young generation – women in particular.

Photo: APP

He further remarked that the former prime minister was consistent and passionate in advocating peace, stability, and cooperation amongst nations at international fora.

Ambassador Tirmizi said the work of Madame Tussauds allows people to celebrate the achievements and contributions of remarkable individuals, who have inspired generations all over the world.

Tweeting after the event, FM Bilawal said he was sure the statute will serve to inspire generations to come and “remind us of the enduring resonance of the values #SMBB lived and fought for – democracy, justice, human rights, rule of law, compassion, and freedom”.

“My family and I, and indeed, all Pakistanis are profoundly grateful to Madame Tussauds Dubai for honouring Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s memory and legacy,” he added.

The slain former PM’s wax figure unveiled at the Madame Tussauds is adorned with the same outfit she wore when she was sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The figure was sculpted from a sitting in 1989 using the traditional techniques. The figure will be placed in the first zone of Madame Tussauds Dubai, alongside wax figures of royals and leaders of the world.

Benazir Bhutto served as the 11th and 13th prime minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990, and again from 1993 to 1996.

She was the first woman leader from any Islamic state in modern history.