At least 3 dead in plane crash at Southern California Airport

At least three people were killed in a horrific plane crash at an Southern California airport.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department rushed to the scene earlier after a light aircraft crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport, just over 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Cable Airport is located about two miles northwest of Upland in San Bernardino County, California.

The three deaths were reported by local ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

San Bernardino fire officials said in a tweet that there was a structure fire at Cable Airport.

“Light aircraft into hangar,” the tweet continued.

San Bernardino fire officials were on the scene shortly before 7.30am.

The hangar that the aircraft crashed into holds three Ontario PD helicopters, according to an update from KABC-TV.

They were not damaged after the fire department extinguished the flames.

The three people inside the plane were pronounced dead at the scene.