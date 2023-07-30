US, Iran condemn Bajaur blast, denounce ‘act of violence’

The United States (US) and Iran have condemned the blast at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur district, that killed and injured several people.

In a tweet, the US embassy extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and strongly condemned the “heinous act of violence.”

“Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society,” the embassy said. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.”

The embassy also reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

Similarly, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan has also condemned the bomb blast in Bajaur.

In a tweet, the embassy said it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack against JUI-F convention in Bajaur, Khar leading to the death of tens of innocent people.”

The embassy offered its condolences to the government of Pakistan, the Pakistani people, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It also prayed for the safe recovery of the injured.