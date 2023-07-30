Balochistan politics in flux as PML-N woos key figures

Former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan and other influential political figures are weighing their wings for a new flight, with the possibility of them joining the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the general elections.

The development comes as the PML-N is looking to make inroads in Balochistan ahead of the general elections.

According to sources, Jam Kamal has met the chief organiser of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, and he has already given an indication of leaving the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Apart from the former chief minister, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, former home minister of Balochistan and Senator Sarfraz Bugti are also likely to join PML-N.

BAP members including Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sarfaraz Domki, Mitha Khan Kakar and former MPA Sardar Masood Ali Khan Luni are also eager to join the ruling party.