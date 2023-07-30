Neelam Kaur speaks up about dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Neelam Kaur Gill, the British model and social media influencer, has spoken out about the persistent rumours linking her to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Neelam addressed the speculations surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with the renowned actor.

The model, known for her stunning beauty and successful career in the fashion industry, took to social media to clarify the situation and put an end to the ongoing rumours.

In a recent Instagram story, Neelam stated that there is no truth to the dating rumours and that the speculations have been baseless and unfounded. She stated that she had been involved with the “Titanic” star’s close friend, hence whenever she was spotted with him, it was not just him but also her boyfriend, who happened to be Dicaprio’s close friend.

Over the years, Neelam Kaur Gill has gained immense popularity in the fashion world, gracing the runways for leading designers and featuring in various high-profile campaigns. Her rising fame and association with Hollywood events have led to continuous speculation about her personal life, particularly regarding her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

By addressing the rumours directly, Neelam hopes to put an end to the constant media scrutiny surrounding her personal life and focus on her thriving career. The model’s openness about the matter has garnered admiration from her fans and followers, highlighting the importance of setting the record straight amid widespread speculation in the entertainment industry.