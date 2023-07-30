Maulana Fazl cuts short Dubai visit after deadly blast

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has cut short his week-long visit to Dubai following the deadly blast at workers’ convention of his party in Bajaur.

JUI-F Amir will now return to country on Sunday (today).

SAMAA TV reported that Maulana Fazl had arrived in Dubai on a week-long visit on Saturday.

JUI-F chief held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and expressed his concerns over the explosion.

He demanded a helicopter provision to shift injured from Bajaur to Peshawar.