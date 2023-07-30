Taliban’s return to Kabul uptick terror attacks in KP: AFP

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in attacks since the Afghan Taliban surged back to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan’s home-grown Taliban group, the Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan, has directed its campaign against security officials, including police officers.

In January, a suicide bomber linked to Pakistan’s Taliban blew himself up in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers.

The militant assaults have been focused on regions abutting Afghanistan, and Islamabad alleges some are being planned on Afghan soil – a charge Kabul denies.

Bajaur is one of seven remote districts bordering Afghanistan in a region that was once a focal point in the global war on terror.

Pakistan was once plagued by almost daily bombings, but a major military clearance operation which started in 2014 largely restored order.

Security has since improved with the northwest brought under the control of Pakistani authorities after the passage of legislation in 2018.

Analysts say militants in the former tribal areas adjacent to Peshawar and bordering Afghanistan have become emboldened since the return of the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan’s government is due to dissolve in the next few weeks ahead of elections expected in October or November and political parties are preparing to campaign.