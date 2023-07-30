Wahab Riaz to skip Sri Lankan league due to commitments at home

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz would miss the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to his commitments at home and as the advisor of Chief Minister Punjab.

Wahab Riaz was going to represent Colombo Strikers at the event, in the team of national captain Babar Azam.

The fast bowler apologised for not playing for the team and said that he would still watch all the matches of Colombo Strikers and would support them from his home.

Wahab Riaz is the most successful bowler in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) with more than 100 wickets.

He has got a lot of experience of playing T20 leagues all over the world, as he has played 348 games and picked up 413 wickets in them.