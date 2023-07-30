Ranveer shares adorable video of Deepika’s reaction to ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh, the charismatic actor and doting husband, recently took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming video of his wife, Deepika Padukone.

The video captures Deepika’s adorable reaction after watching their upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” The couple’s sweet display of affection has left fans swooning.

In the short clip, Deepika can be seen with a beaming smile, clearly moved by the on-screen magic of their movie dancing to the “What Jhumka?” song from the movie. Ranveer’s loving expression as he records his wife’s heartfelt reaction showcases the genuine camaraderie and love they share.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” proved to be a mass success with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Their on-screen chemistry has garnered them a massive fan following.

The video shared by Ranveer has quickly gone viral, with fans and admirers expressing their adoration for the couple’s endearing relationship. Their love and support for each other both on and off the screen continue to set relationship goals for many. At the conclusion of the clip, Ranveer asked Deepika to repeat his dialogues, as she was seen putting in all her effort though clearly saying that only “Ranveer can do this better than anyone.”