Afghan Taliban condemn Bajaur blast

Afghan interim government has strongly condemned the explosion that occurred during a workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur, resulting in over 50 deaths and 200 casualties.

Although no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, Pakistan - in the recent past - has repeatedly called for the Afghan government to ensure that its soil is not used against Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, expressed his deep condolences to the families affected by the blast.

He offered his prayers for the souls of the martyrs and also prayed for a swift recovery of the injured victims.

The spokesman emphasised that such attacks have no justification whatsoever and reiterated the Afghan government’s commitment to denouncing violence and promoting peace and stability in the region.