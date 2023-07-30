Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Afghan Taliban condemn Bajaur blast

Govt spokesperson says no justification for such attacks
Samaa Web Desk Jul 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Afghan interim government has strongly condemned the explosion that occurred during a workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur, resulting in over 50 deaths and 200 casualties.

Although no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, Pakistan - in the recent past - has repeatedly called for the Afghan government to ensure that its soil is not used against Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, expressed his deep condolences to the families affected by the blast.

He offered his prayers for the souls of the martyrs and also prayed for a swift recovery of the injured victims.

The spokesman emphasised that such attacks have no justification whatsoever and reiterated the Afghan government’s commitment to denouncing violence and promoting peace and stability in the region.

jui f

zabiullah mujahid

Bajaur blast

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular