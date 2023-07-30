China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He will stay in Pakistan from July 30 to August 1, 2023, to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During his visit to Pakistan, He Lifeng will meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Additionally, he will be the chief guest at an event celebrating the “Decade of CPEC.”

The visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between the two nations, showcasing the significance both Pakistan and China place on their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

He Lifeng, who is a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, has been a crucial figure in China’s international economic relations and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, with CPEC being a flagship project.

As Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, He Lifeng played a vital role in planning and executing multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, solidifying the economic ties between the two countries.