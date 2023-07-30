Kangana’s cryptic message sparks controversy over Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage

In a shocking turn of events, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to make cryptic revelations about actor Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage and his upcoming movie trilogy, “Brahmastra.”

The actress made startling claims, alleging that Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage to Alia Bhatt was nothing more than a publicity stunt for the film franchise.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story has since created a frenzy among fans and media, with many speculating about the validity of her claims. The actress hinted that Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage to Alia Bhatt was merely a strategic move to generate buzz and attention for the much-anticipated Brahmastra trilogy.

Furthermore, Kangana insinuated that the couple’s alleged baby might also be a promotional tactic for the upcoming film series.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has been a subject of much media interest since they confirmed their romance. The duo is known for keeping their personal lives private, making Kangana’s revelations even more surprising.

She also claimed that the “Womaniser” of Bollywood, indicating towards Ranbir Kapoor, that has been after her for more than a decade now, since 2012, has made her numerous offers of movies with him, though she kept turning them down, yet quite recently he approached her at her residence and tried convincing her for another movie, but when she rejected his offer and blocked him, he tried reaching her from other accounts, he even tried to hack her social media handles.

Kangana was seen tagging the cyber-crime cell of Mumbai, as she demanded them to take strict action against the alleged actor.

As the Instagram story continues to circulate, fans and media outlets await responses from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their representatives to shed light on the cryptic claims made by Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile, the controversy has ignited debates about the use of personal life for movie promotions in the entertainment industry.