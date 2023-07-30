Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

Kharlan’s Ukraine miss out on team medal at fencing worlds

Ukrainian women's sabre team lost 45-32 to South Korea in bronze medal match
AFP Jul 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Ukraine’s Olha Kharlan competes against South Korea’s Jeon Eunhye in the Women’s team sabre bronze medal match at the world fencing championships in Milan. PHOTO: AFP
Ukraine’s Olha Kharlan competes against South Korea’s Jeon Eunhye in the Women’s team sabre bronze medal match at the world fencing championships in Milan. PHOTO: AFP

Olha Kharlan’s Ukrainian fencing team on Sunday missed out on a medal at the world championships, finishing fourth days after her controversial disqualification and reinstatement.

The Ukrainian women’s sabre team lost 45-32 to South Korea in the bronze medal match in Milan after being beaten by France in the semi-finals.

Kharlan had been disqualified on Thursday for refusing to shake the hand of opponent Anna Smirnova, after the Ukrainian’s win over the Russian in the individual event.

She was reinstated by the International Fencing Federation (FIE), allowing the 32-year-old four-time Olympic medallist to take part in Sunday’s team competition.

Kharlan was also awarded a place in the individual competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach announced.

By finishing fourth in worlds, where points count for double, Kharlan’s team scored valuable points in the race to qualify for the team event at the Olympics.

Sports

ukraine

world championships

fencing

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular