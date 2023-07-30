NDMA alerts flood, glacial lake outburst risk

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory indicating a flood and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk due to expected rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA advisory underscored that according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain was likely to occur in Punjab, KP, GB, Islamabad, and AJK during the next 48 to 72 hours.

The flooding conditions were expected in the tributaries of the Kabul River and Hill Torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan Division from 27th to 30th July.

Due to the confluence of flows at Taunsa, Panjand, and Guddu Barrages, the high flood level may be reached on 30th July, and the high flood level at Sukkur Barrage on 31st July.

An increase in the flow of rivers and streams of GB and the occurrence of GLOF in mountain valleys were also expected.

The NDMA issued instructions to the relevant departments indicating that, in order to remedy the possible dangers, the public should be notified in advance, safety measures should be publicised, and the traffic towards sensitive areas should be systematically monitored.

However, the relevant departments should keep machinery ready to deal with emergency situations.

The departments concerned should also take measures for the relocation of the people living in low-lying areas.