Celebrating 13 years of ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’: A timeless gangster saga

Thirteen years ago, on this day, the epic crime drama “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” graced the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers.

The film, directed by Milan Luthria, has since become a cult classic, celebrated for its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Released in 2010, “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” delves into the dark underbelly of the Mumbai underworld during the 1970s, depicting the rise and rivalry of two gangsters, played impeccably by Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. The film’s gripping storyline, evocative dialogues, and soulful music have earned it widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Sultan Mirza, a suave and charismatic don, remains one of the most memorable performances in his career. Emraan Hashmi’s character, Shoaib Khan, the ambitious and cunning protege, added depth to the narrative, earning praise from both critics and audiences.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Prachi Desai and Kangana Ranaut, delivered noteworthy performances, contributing to the film’s overall success and popularity.

Even after thirteen years, “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” continues to be celebrated for its engrossing storytelling, powerful dialogues, and memorable characters. Its enduring legacy is a testament to the timelessness of its theme and the artistry of its creators, making it a favorite amongst fans of crime dramas and Bollywood classics.