PM commends LEAs for ensuring security on Ashura

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commended the efforts of the law enforcement agencies, especially the police, on ensuring peaceful security arrangements on Ashura day across the country.

The premier said that interior minister and his team, chief ministers, provincial interior ministers including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), IGs and administration ensured the best arrangements so that people could mark Ashura Day with peace and religious devotion and no untoward incident took place.

Read Also: Processions across country termini as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, was observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country and ended after passing through traditional routes.

The main Zuljinnah procession from Lahore appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate on Saturday morning.

The main procession marches through its traditional route, including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taxali and Bhati Gate.