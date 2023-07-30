Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore has once again clinched the second spot in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

The Air Quality Index of the city was recorded as 152.

According to experts, the increase of AQI over 100 in July is harmful for people’s health.

It is conserving that despite rains in the city, the rate of pollution could not decrease.

Smog usually occurs in winter. Its occurrence in the month of July has exposed the performance of the environment department.