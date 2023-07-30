Bajaur: Blast in JUI-F workers’ convention leaves at least 35 dead, over 50 injured

At least 35 people were killed and over 50 people injured in a blast occurred at the JUI-F workers conventions in Khar, capital area of Bajaur on Sunday afternoon.

The rescue teams reached the blast site and shifted injured to the hospital. Police said that a blast occurred at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur.

As per initial reports, the blast occurred in front of the NADRA office in Sandiaye area of the Khar in Bajaur.

The martyred included Bajaur tehsil amir of JUI-F Maulana Zia ullah was also martyred.

PM telephones Maualana Fazl ur Rehman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JUI-F supremo Maualana Fazal ur Rehman and strongly condemned the blast.

JUI-F response

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the blast and urged workers to ensure blood for the injured workers of the party.

He asked workers to remain peaceful.

JUIF senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah talking to SAMAA TV urged government to ensure emergency medical measures for the injured.

“This is not jihad. This is an sheer terrorism,” maintained the JUI-F leader.

“It is not the first blast that strikes JUI-F workers I excused myself from attending the convention due to my personnel meeting,” he said.

He questioned the performance of the state institutions as multiple blasts were also occurred in the past in Bajaur.

He urged state institutions to take notice of the blast and urged government to conduct the judicial inquiry of the incident.

SAMAA TV reported that local leadership of JUI-F were present in the convention and injured were shifted to the local hospital.

The Police and law enforcement agencies have yet to ascertain the nature of the blast, as whether it was a planted bomb blast or a suicide blast.

Meanwhile, the security personnel cordoned off the area and a search and clearance operation is underway.

Bajaur is 85.39 miles away from provincial metropolis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Political leaders condemn blast

Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast in JUI-F convention in Bajaur.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his condolences to the victim families.

Bilawal urged federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice. FM Bilawal said terrorist planners needed to be eliminated.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq and JI leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan condemned the blast on strongest possible words.

KP governor says attack puts question mark on upcoming elections

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Haji Ghulam Ali strongly condemned the explosion and commented no religion allowed killing of innocent people.

He vowed to provide best facilities will be provided to the injured and termed these incidents as cowardly acts. “The attack is a conspiracy to weaken the country,” he stressed.

He said according to DC and Commissioner, 35 people were martyred in the blast.

“There must have been some negligence in security,” he admitted, putting question mark on the upcoming elections.

KP Caretaker Information Minister Feroz Jamal also strongly condemned the incident and said 35 martyrs have been killed, around 200 are injured.

He said efforts are underway to treat the injured.

Where is Bajaur?

