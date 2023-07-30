Toshakhana Management Bill sails through Senate

The Toshakhana Management and Regulation Bill, 2023 sailed through Senate changing the rules of the games as now president, prime minister, federal ministers, armed forces officers and judges will also have to submit gifts.

Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman presided over the Senate session.

As per Toshakhana Regulation and Management Bill 2023, a public official or a private person who does not deposit gifts in the Toshkhana will be punished and a fine equal to five times the value of the gift shall be paid for violation of the rules.

The bill will also apply on government officials and private persons included in the government delegation.

As per the Bill, employees receiving cash gifts from Grade I to Grade IV will be exempted from the law.

According to the newly passed Bill, a gift to a public official or a private person has to be submitted within the stipulated time in accordance with the procedure.

“The federal government will be able to make rules regarding Toshakhana after the approval of the law,” the text reads.