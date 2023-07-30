Mother fears tortured domestic worker may have been poisoned in Islamabad

As a 12-member medical board completes the examination of the teenage domestic worker tortured by the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex, her mother has expressed fear that her daughter may have been poisoned by her former employers.

An emergency meeting of the medical board of the Lahore General Hospital was held to take stock of the health of the 15-year-old.

The girl’s mother expressed her fears to the board that her daughter may have been poisoned by the family of the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

Over the apprehensions of Rizwana having been poisoned, the board has decided to get a toxicology conducted.

The medical board declared the next 48 hours of the tortured girl critical.

Sources said that pulmonologists performed bronchoscopy on the girl, adding her lungs have been severely affected.

The sources further said the girl developed blood clots in her lungs due to severe violence.

The clotting and infection are causing severe difficulty in breathing, they further said.

Due to the infection, the blood flow in the body is also affected, the board says.

Marriyum demands justice for Rizwana

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the violence against the teen domestic worker.

While Rizwana fights for her life, it is sad and a cause for concern that instead of giving her justice, the culprits are being grated bails.

She sought immediate justice for the girl and arrest of the culprits

Marriyum said the prime minister has instructed the Punjab chief minister to take steps to ensure justice, adding the government will do everything it can to provide justice to Rizwana.

No society can tolerate such cruel elements, she maintained, adding those who got Rizwana into this condition should be severely punished.

The minister maintained that getting justice for Rizwana is is a big test for the reputation of the judiciary.