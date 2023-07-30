No change in team management as PCB focuses on domestic cricket resumption

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has focused on domestic cricket resumption, deciding no immediate changes in team management.

According to the sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board’s primary focus is on resuming domestic cricket activities. However, the matters related to the Pakistan Cricket Team’s management are currently not being discussed.

In the coming week, consultations are scheduled to take place to make crucial decisions regarding the structure of domestic cricket.

Heading the consultation process is Misbah-ul-Haq, the Head of the PCB Technical Committee, with the goal of promptly finalizing the domestic cricket framework. Once determinations are made concerning the number of regions and departmental teams, domestic cricket will commence.

PCB sources also clarified that no discussions or decisions have been made concerning any changes in the management of the Pakistan team, despite any impressions that may have been conveyed earlier.

The board’s primary focus at the moment is on resuming domestic cricket, and there are no immediate plans for management changes.

Recently, social media witnessed a trending endorsement supporting the continuation of the current management, a sentiment that has also received backing from Najam Sethi, former Chairman of the Management Committee.

While the evaluation of the coaches’ appointment process is on the agenda, immediate changes in the team management are not currently being considered, as stated by the PCB sources.

The PCB is dedicated to diligently work towards the revival of domestic cricket, aiming to establish a robust framework for the sport’s development and growth within the country. With Misbah-ul-Haq leading the consultation process, the board is taking necessary steps to ensure a successful and competitive domestic cricket season.