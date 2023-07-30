Pakistan Street Children Football team thrashes Frigg Oslo 11-1

Pakistan’s Street Children Football team got off to a great start in Norway Cup on Sunday, as they thrashed the Frigg Oslo team by scoring 11 goals and conceded only one goal.

Pakistan’s Ahmed Raza was in great form, as he scored a hat-trick and finished the match with four goals. On the other hand Faisal Ahmed added two goals for Pakistan.

Pakistan team’s captain Tufail Shinwari, Ubaidullah, Adeel, Muhammad Ali and Ali Asif also scored a goal each.

The Norway Cup is recognized as the largest youth football tournament in Europe, attracting teams from 30 different countries.

Pakistan’s street child football team, comprising 20 talented players, has shown impressive performances in the past, particularly in the Qatar Street Child Football World Cup.

During the Qatar World Cup, Pakistan’s team captain, Tufail Shinwari, emerged as the top goal scorer, showcasing the incredible talent within the squad.

Shinwari expressed confidence in the team’s abilities, emphasizing that Pakistan possesses a wealth of talent in street football.

With strong determination, the team aims to deliver their best performance at the Norway Cup and make their nation proud on the international stage.