Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Top Pakistani players ready for US T10 League action with New York Warriors and Texas Chargers

Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq join New York Warriors
Qadir Khawaja Jul 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The demand for Pakistani cricket players in global leagues is on the rise, with several of them set to feature in the upcoming US T10 League.

The league has attracted the attention of Pakistani-American businessman Kamran Awan, who purchased the New York Warriors team.

The New York Warriors have secured two legendary Pakistani cricketers, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq, to bolster their lineup. Additionally, the team will also include talented players like Kamran Akmal, Abdul Rehman, Sohail Khan, and Imad Asif.

Another set of prominent Pakistani players, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Gul, will be representing Texas Chargers in the US T10 League.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing these skilled players in action during the league, which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to August 27 in the United States.

Cricket

US T10 League

New York Warriors

Texas Chargers

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular