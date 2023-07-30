Top Pakistani players ready for US T10 League action with New York Warriors and Texas Chargers

The demand for Pakistani cricket players in global leagues is on the rise, with several of them set to feature in the upcoming US T10 League.

The league has attracted the attention of Pakistani-American businessman Kamran Awan, who purchased the New York Warriors team.

The New York Warriors have secured two legendary Pakistani cricketers, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq, to bolster their lineup. Additionally, the team will also include talented players like Kamran Akmal, Abdul Rehman, Sohail Khan, and Imad Asif.

Another set of prominent Pakistani players, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Gul, will be representing Texas Chargers in the US T10 League.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing these skilled players in action during the league, which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to August 27 in the United States.