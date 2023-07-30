Deadlock remains on Pakistan cricket team’s central contracts

The matter of the central contract for the Pakistan cricket team remains unresolved, according to recent reports.

Sources revealed that the work on finalizing the central contract could not be completed on time due to the observance of Muharram holidays.

However, progress has been made as the cricket committee has completed consultations with various departments of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the central contract.

The next step involves finalizing the matter with the PCB’s international and finance department, which is scheduled to take place next week.

Following this, the cricket committee will brief Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, on the proposed Central Contract. Once Zaka Ashraf provides his approval, the players will receive new contracts; however, the central contracts will not be extended.

Regarding the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players to participate in other leagues, sources state that no decision has been taken yet.

The Cricket Committee will continue to consult on this matter further before arriving at a conclusion.