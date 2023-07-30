PM Shehbaz launches various development projects across country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated various development projects across the country, including Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various projects in Lahore on Sunday, he praised the contributions of all provincial governments in maintaining peace and law and order nationwide.

The incumbent government’s commitment to serving the nation and initiating multiple development projects across the country.

During the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Medical City project, which is estimated to cost 50 billion rupees.

He highlighted that the Medical City will be a state-of-the-art facility built according to international standards and will be a joint effort between the Punjab and Federal governments.

In his address, PM Shehbaz also stressed the significance of the SL 3 project, spanning 7 kilometers, which will improve traffic flow and save valuable time for commuters.

He expressed optimism that the Shahdara to Kala Shah Kaku Metro bus project, set to be completed within five months, will greatly facilitate teachers and students in the region.

Additionally, the inauguration of the 1263 Megawatt power plant project was lauded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who believes it will play a crucial role in overcoming the country’s electricity shortage.

The prime minister also spoke about the ring road project, emphasizing that upon its completion, commuters will enjoy enhanced convenience and time-saving benefits.

Pledging to uphold the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called upon the youth to excel in the fields of IT and Agriculture, envisioning a prosperous Pakistan built on their expertise and dedication.

However, he expressed regret over the state of the country’s economy during the tenure of PTI’s Chairman, holding him responsible for the downturn.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, dignitaries, and members of the public, showcasing the government’s dedication to fostering development and progress across various sectors in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif took jibe at PTI Chairman over the delay in Haveli Bahadurshah Power Plant completion.

Shehbaz Sharif, criticized Imran Khan for the significant delay in completing the Haveli Bahadurshah Power Plant, stating that criminal negligence has been evident over the past four years.

During his remarks, Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that incompetence has led to an additional expense of 77 billion rupees beyond the total project cost.

He raised concerns about the potential consequences of such inefficiency, emphasizing that it could contribute to an increase in poverty and inflation in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif further asserted that the situation reflects the ugly face of the PTI Chairman and highlights the poor governance that has led Pakistan into its current state.