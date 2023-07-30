Bilawal reaches UAE on daylong visit, to meet leadership

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reached the UAE on a one-day visit.

Upon landing, he was welcomed by senior officials of the UAE and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Faisal Niaz.

During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto will meet his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two sides will exchange views on all aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He will also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The minister will also attend the unveiling ceremony of his mother Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

This is the first time the wax statue of a Pakistani personality will be unveiled at the museum here.

The visit of the foreign minister is a reflection of the strong ties, relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.