Army chief visits UAE, condoles over death of Emirati president’s brother

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir undertook a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit, the army chief met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and condoled over the death of his brother.

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan tweeted that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received General Munir.

“H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the tweet read.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also on a visit to the Emirati kingdom. He is scheduled to meet his UAE counterpart, among other engagements.

On July 28, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had flown to the United Arab Emirates on a daylong visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE president.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of the Pakistan embassy had greeted the prime minister at the airport.