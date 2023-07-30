Watch Live
National Assembly to be dissolved on August 9, claims Khurshid Shah

Says Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will be dissolved on same date
Web desk Jul 30, 2023
Minister for Water Resources and senior PPP leader, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Sunday claimed that the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the minister asserted that elections will be held three months after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

In addition to the dissolution of the National Assembly, Khurshid Shah also stated that both the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will be dissolved on the same date, August 9.

Regarding the formation of a caretaker government, the minister revealed that five names have been shortlisted for the position of caretaker prime minister, including political figures.

The announcement comes as political activities and preparations intensify ahead of the expected dissolution of the assemblies.

