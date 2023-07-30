Chinese vice-premier due in Pakistan today for 10-year CPEC celebration

China’s Vice Premier, He Lifeng, is set to visit Pakistan from July 30 to August 1, 2023, to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between the two nations, showcasing the significance both Pakistan and China place on their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

He Lifeng, who is a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, has been a crucial figure in China’s international economic relations and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, with CPEC being a flagship project.

As Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, He Lifeng played a vital role in planning and executing multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, solidifying the economic ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Pakistan, He Lifeng will have the opportunity to meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Additionally, he will be the chief guest at an event celebrating the “Decade of CPEC.”

The visit is expected to reinforce support for each other’s core interests, enhance economic and financial cooperation, and further the high-quality development of CPEC. Both countries are keen to explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties, reaffirming their commitment to mutual progress and cooperation.

The visit of Vice Premier He Lifeng holds immense significance for Pakistan and China as it marks a decade of fruitful collaboration and progress under the CPEC initiative.

The event will not only commemorate past achievements but also set the stage for future endeavors, fostering greater economic cooperation and shared prosperity between the two nations.

Security arrangements

Following the instructions of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the security measures in Islamabad have been bolstered with the installation of 50 new cameras spanning from the high-security zone to the airport.

These cameras, integrated into the Safe City surveillance system, will play a crucial role in monitoring all security arrangements across the city.