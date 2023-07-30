Monsoon rains killed 173 people in various accidents across country since June 25

The recent monsoon rains in different parts of the country have claimed the lives of 173 people in various accidents in the last four days.

According to a report of the National Disaster Management Authority on the damages caused due to the heavy rains and floods, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths with 67.

It stated that 173 people lost their lives between June 25 and July 29. The victims includes 32 women and 72 children, it added.

The report further said the highest number of 67 deaths was reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 47, 10 from Balochistan, 21 in Sindh, 12 in Azad Kashmir, and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, in Islamabad, 11 people died during the recent monsoon spell.

On the other hand, 260 people were injured across the country due to the recent heavy rains, according to the NDMA report. These included 110 men, 76 women and 74 children, it added.

The data of the injured included 158 people in Punjab, while the report says a total of 1,485 houses were damaged across the country.

Moreover, 475 cattle were washed away in the recent rains and floods, as per the report.