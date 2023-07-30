Rain, thunderstorm in KP kill 19, injure 20 over last two days

The torrential monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last two days have killed 19 people, while 20 others have been injured.

According to a report of the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the monsoon rains and floods have wreaked havoc in the province.

According to the report, 19 people, including women and children, have lost their lives in incidents of roof collapse and sweeping away in flood currents.

Moreover, 20 people were injured in these incidents and 53 animals also died due to the rains and flood in the province.

On the other hand, 14 houses were completely destroyed, while 103 were partially damaged.