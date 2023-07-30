Doctor says tortured teen domestic worker’s health has deteriorated

The condition of the domestic worker tortured by the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex has once again deteriorated at the Lahore General Hospital.

The hospital principal says the teenaged girl has developed an infection in her lungs due to which she is having difficulty in breathing.

An emergency meeting of the 12-member medical board, constituted to deal with the case, has been called in which important decisions are likely to be taken.

Principal Dr Farid Zafar says the girl’s health started deteriorating quite a bit on Sunday morning.

He added that her pulse rate was abnormal, while she was finding it difficult to breathe.

Dr Zafar said the girl’s blood pressure also fell drastically, adding that she will be kept in the ICU on oxygen.

He further said that the girl is also facing psychological problems due to severe torture inflicted on her.

He added that two or three more doctors are being added to the medical board formed for Rizwana’s treatment.