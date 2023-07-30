IUB harrassment case: TORs of HEC inquiry committee changed

The terms of reference (TORs) for the South Punjab Higher Education Department Inquiry Committee have been changed in light of an alleged harassment and drug case at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

The committee has been tasked with investigating not only the alleged harassment and drug-related incidents but also financial and administrative corruption and irregularities involving the former vice-chancellor.

The newly revised committee will thoroughly probe into allegations of financial corruption and administrative irregularities within the university.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Chief Security Officer (CSO) Syed Ejaz had been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in the university premises.

A case under the Anti-Narcotics Act had been registered against the accused while samples of ice and banned drugs were sent for forensics.

“Prohibited drugs were also found from the possession during the search,” police said.

“Obscene videos and indecent photos were found from the mobile phone of the accused,” the FIR stated.