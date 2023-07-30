Accumulated rainwater exposes municipal authorities in Punjab, Sindh

The water accumulated in Lahore after yesterday’s rain is yet to be drained in most areas of the city.

The Walton Road area of the provincial capital presents a picture of a huge pond, which has affected the flow of traffic and is proving a nuisance to the residents.

The administration appears unmoved by the situation, as no WASA staff could be seen on Walton Road to ensure drainage of the rainwater.

Over in Thal also, an hour-long rain spell late at night has exposed the municipal administration.

Rainwater has accumulated on different roads, as citizens face difficulties in travelling.

Jacobabad, Sukkur Road, bus stand, Shahi Bazaar, Resham Gali, Amroti Chowk, Riaz Chowk, old graveyard, Eidgah and other places have submerged.

Citisens have complained that the water has accumulated everywhere, while the sweepers and cleaning staff provided by the municipality to the councils are absent.